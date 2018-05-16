Frankfurt Considering Approaching David Wagner For Manager Role Due to His Low Exit Release Clause

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

German club FC Frankfurt are considering approaching Huddersfield Town for the services of their manager David Wagner, with the German having just a €3m exit release clause in his contract.

The German side finished eighth in the Bundesliga after a successful season, but are currently without a manager as Niko Kovac who was in charge of The Eagles has now joined football giants Bayern Munich after Jupp Heynckes retired.

SASCHA SCHUERMANN/GettyImages

According to Sport Witness, German newspaper 'Bild' report that David Wagner is on a two-man shortlist for the vacant managerial position at Frankfurt.

Wagner has done an incredible job since leaving Germany to manage in England, leading Huddersfield to an unexpected promotion in 2017. The German arguably topped that achievement by keeping the Terriers in the Premier League in their first ever season in the top flight.

'Bild' report that despite his huge popularity in Yorkshire, Wagner could be tempted in return back to Germany with his wife.

Wagner's Huddersfield contact does contain a surprisingly low exit release clause if a club approaches for his services, at just €3m. The club have opened discussions about a contract extension for the German, but at present no terms have been agreed.

Frankfurt's finances are reported to be quite low and if Wagner's contract situation remains the same, the German side could be tempted to make a move for a manager who would fit the bill as a fitting replacement for Kovac.

Frankfurt have yet to comment on updates of Kovac's successor, but 'Bild' also claim that an unnamed candidate is currently ahead of Wagner in the German club's wish list. 

Huddersfield will hope that situation stays the team, so that they can keep their popular manager for next season in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)