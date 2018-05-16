Huddersfield Defender Hints at Parent Club Return as Loan Expires After Impressive Season

Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo has revealed that he may have played his last game for the Terriers.

The 24-year-old signed from Ligue 1 side Monaco in January on loan for the rest of the season and made a big impact, helping the Terriers avoid relegation in their first season in the Premier League.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Dutch defender has become a fan favourite with Huddersfield fans and they were hoping the club would be able to keep the player beyond the summer.

However, Kongolo's has implied that he is heading back to France via his Instagram account. He wrote: "I'll always remember the support you gave me, I wish you all the best luck next season and know for sure Huddersfield will always remain in the PL. Love the song you guys sang for me, the best I heard at least."

Kongolo turned into a star left back for Huddersfield despite being signed as a central defender. He was a firm fixture in David Wagner's starting XI, making a total of 17 appearances in all competitions.





Now, the defender is looking to have an impact at parent club Monaco after arriving last summer at the French club from Dutch side Feyenoord for a fee worth over £13m.

The defender has a point to prove at Les Monegasques after just making six appearances in six months before moving to Huddersfield in January and will hope that this successful loan move can kick-start his career in France.