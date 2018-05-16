Italian Report Suggests Pep Guardiola Has Contacted Andrés Iniesta Over Potential Man City Move

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly contacted Andrés Iniesta over a potential move.

Barcelona legend Iniesta has recently been strongly linked with a switch to Japanese side Vissel Kobe, who are owned by Rakuten, the main sponsors of Barcelona.

#ManchesterCity, contatto Guardiola-#Iniesta! Pep sta provando a convincere il centrocampista spagnolo, attratto da un'esperienza in Asia, con alcuni club cinesi e giapponesi interessati a lui. Il City ci prova, Iniesta riflette. pic.twitter.com/N59vBbYBDg — Matteo Pedrosi (@MatteoPedrosi) May 15, 2018

But now, Calciomercato journalist Matteo Pedrosi has tweeted that Guardiola has contacted the 34-year-old over a potential move to the Etihad Stadium.

Iniesta is said to be weighing up his options, with offers from China and Japan also on the table following his departure from Camp Nou. A player of Iniesta's calibre could help lift Manchester City to the next level as they push to achieve Champions League success following their domestic domination.

The Spaniard would be a huge influence in the dressing room too, having pretty much completed football since joining Barcelona as a youngster in 1996.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

City need somebody to replace the outgoing Yaya Touré, both on the pitch and in the dressing room. Iniesta would lead by example at City and there could be no better mentor for young English midfielder Phil Foden, as the 17-year-old looks to stake a claim for a place in the Manchester City starting XI.

The links to City could have legs, as Guardiola's potential interest has been reported previously. The duo worked together during Guardiola's tenure as Barcelona manager between 2008 and 2012.

Furthermore, Iniesta has previously stated his belief that City will one day win the Champions League under Guardiola, and he may now want to be a part of that as he seeks one last shot at European glory.

"I'm sure City can go and win the Champions League under Pep - I just hope it's not this season," Iniesta said, whilst still playing for Barcelona.

"They've started well under Pep, even if he's not been happy with the last two or three games. They will still be adapting to Pep's style of play and also he's only had one window to bring in his own players. They will continue to get stronger under Pep and challenge in both England and Europe."