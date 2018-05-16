Manchester United Receive Huge Boost as Star Man Is Reportedly Fit for FA Cup Final Against Chelsea

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku will be fit to face Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has recently been suffering from an ankle injury that he picked up against Arsenal on 29 April, but the Sun report that Lukaku returned to training earlier this week and will be fit for the FA Cup final.

After receiving successful treatment in Belgium over recent weeks, Lukaku could have played against Watford on the final day of the Premier League season, but José Mourinho rested him as a precaution ahead of the FA Cup final.

Lukaku has insisted over the past few weeks that he will be fit for the Wembley final and has proven himself right as he looks set to return to the starting 11 on Saturday.

The £75m striker has scored 27 goals in 50 games for Manchester United this season and could be about to help his side to their fourth major trophy in three seasons after they secured their best Premier League finish in five years.

Their achievements have made for a successful season, according to Man Utd and England star Ashley Young.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

“If we win at the weekend, and having finished second, it will be a very good campaign," Young said recently, per the Mirror.

“But if you ask all the players and staff, winning the league is where we need to be at. That’s the disappointment but, overall, it’s been a good season and if we win the Cup it’s been a very good season.

“Of course there’s excitement. There is not anyone who is not excited. We’ve been there before and must prepare this week in the right way, which we will do.

“Everybody wants to be starting and I’m no different. I want to play in the final and obviously want success.

“There is no better feeling than when you win the FA Cup and walk up those stairs to pick up that trophy. Hopefully, we can do that.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)