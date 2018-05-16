Atletico Madrid faces off with Marseille in the Europa League final on Wednesday in Lyon, France.

Atletico Madrid advanced to its third Europa League final since 2010 after defeating Arsenal 2-1 on aggregate in the semifinals. Forward Antoine Griezmann leads the team with four goals in the competition, while Angel Correa has tallied three assists.

Marseille defeated FC Salzburg 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals after a dramatic goal in the 116th minute by Rolando sent the squad through. Forwards Lucas Ocampos and Dimitri Payet have starred for the French side with four and three goals apiece, respectively.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.