Mauricio Pochettino Has Earned the Right to Ask for Financial Backing From Spurs' Owners

Mauricio Pochettino's interview following the final match of the season has caused a stir amongst the football media, and many are now speculating about his future as Tottenham manager.

The Argentine revealed how he has 'crazy ideas' for the summer and insisted that the club need to 'take risks' ahead of next season. Now, there is nothing concerning about that. In fact, they are encouraging words for fans of the London club to hear, as Lilywhites supporters all hope to finally witness a big summer in the transfer window to help their team achieve its potential.





But it was Pochettino's uncertainty over whether club chairman Daniel Levy would support his plans that have led to rumours that he could quit the club if he is not given a budget this summer.

The 46-year-old manager said, as quoted by the Telegraph: "I have a very clear idea what we need to do; I don’t know if the club will be agreeing with me or not."

But that does not mean that the coach will leave, he is simply stating that he knows what he wants to do but he cannot confirm whether it will happen or not.

And when questioned on his future, Pochettino added: "Today 100 per cent I feel I am here, but it is important to think that tomorrow all can change, because it's not in my hands. It's not my decision to be here or not. I depend on my bosses, and it is healthy for myself, the club, and the fans to think you lose your job tomorrow."

The Spurs boss' failure to confirm that he will be staying in north London has led to suggestions that he is unsettled, however the former defender is actually saying that he likes to believe that his job is not safe because it makes him work harder.

Pochettino admitted that he thinks Levy will listen to him, and the Tottenham manager has definitely earned the right to ask for the full backing from the top dogs at Spurs.

Over the four seasons that the former Argentina international has been in north London, he has only cost the club a net spend of £50m. He has played by Levy's rules, making clever investments and bringing through young players. And whilst doing that, he has now secured Champions League football for three consecutive seasons. Surely now he has the trust of the the club's owners, and they should give him the chance to take Tottenham right to the top.

Pochettino has not revealed what his plans are, but reports suggest that he wants a £150m budget to spend ahead of next season. Levy has never given a manager this kind of budget, apart from in 2013 with the 'Gareth Bale money', but now is the time for him to do that. With the squad and the management Spurs currently have, this is their chance to become world class and Levy needs to seize that opportunity.

Spurs have made huge strides since the former Southampton manager took the reigns, and Pochettino, the players and the fans know that they are so close to winning trophies. Levy's clever transfer strategy has landed the club some absolute bargains, and they have a team full of stars.

But with the other top six clubs splashing the cash at every opportunity, Levy has to give in at some point in order to compete. And the fears are that if he does not give Pochettino a big budget this summer, then he never will.

It's not just new stars that Levy will need to splash out for, it's time for him to get the cheque book out and increase the wages of the players that are already on his books. Speculation has been rife over Toby Alderweireld's future at Spurs, reportedly down to disagreements over wages.

Pochettino will no doubt be asking for Levy to offer his stars new contracts to keep them at Tottenham, because the chairman's strategy can only work for so long. Spurs are a top club now, and if they want to keep their players they are going to have to match what the rest of the big clubs are offering.

There is no doubt that Pochettino is the man for the job as the club move into their new stadium in August, and the Spurs faithful will be hoping Levy has some exciting plans for the club this summer.