Newcastle Fans Delighted as Magpies Set to Sign Loan Star After Successful Spell

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

Newcastle United appear set to sign Martin Dubravka on a permanent deal this summer after the goalkeeper's successful loan spell at St James' Park in 2017/18.


Rafa Benitez signed the Slovenian international on deadline day in January on a six-month loan deal from Croatian side Sparta Prague, and the stopper has impressed since his arrival becoming the number one choice keeper.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

It didn't take him long to win the fans' trust after a fine display on his debut in a 1-0 win over Manchester United, and he hasn't looked back since.


In the 12 games he played for Newcastle, he conceded just 11 goals and helped his side finish 10th in the Premier League. Now, the Magpies look all set to activate a clause in his contract, making the deal a permanent one for just £4m, once the summer transfer window opens in July.

The news comes much to the delight of the Newcastle fans... 



You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)