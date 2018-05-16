Newcastle Fans Delighted as Magpies Set to Sign Loan Star After Successful Spell

Newcastle United appear set to sign Martin Dubravka on a permanent deal this summer after the goalkeeper's successful loan spell at St James' Park in 2017/18.



Rafa Benitez signed the Slovenian international on deadline day in January on a six-month loan deal from Croatian side Sparta Prague, and the stopper has impressed since his arrival becoming the number one choice keeper.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

It didn't take him long to win the fans' trust after a fine display on his debut in a 1-0 win over Manchester United, and he hasn't looked back since.



In the 12 games he played for Newcastle, he conceded just 11 goals and helped his side finish 10th in the Premier League. Now, the Magpies look all set to activate a clause in his contract, making the deal a permanent one for just £4m, once the summer transfer window opens in July.

The news comes much to the delight of the Newcastle fans...

So Dubravka apparently "close" to signing for #NUFC who will be the first signing of the summer for £4m which is a bargain been immense can't fault him only wish we had a similar sort of deal in place for Kenedy but you can't have everything ☺ — Steven Johnson ●○●○ (@GeordieLad10) May 15, 2018

Getting Martin Dúbravka through the door too so early on, very good stuff — Greg (@GregWilson09) May 15, 2018

Dubravka deserves it. His save on Sunday had me screaming.

He'll make a good #NUFC legend. — A ¼ Centurion (@kachy101) May 15, 2018

neymar for £200m but dubravka for £4m? let that sink in, you could have 50 dubravka a for that price. — sonny richardson (@sonny_nufc) May 15, 2018

Martin Dúbravka has played 540 minutes at St James' Park vs. Chelsea, Manchester Utd, Arsenal, Southampton, Huddersfield and West Brom.



He's conceded twice.



That is superb. pic.twitter.com/l8YbMOXc7y — Joe Donnohue (@JoeDonnohue) May 13, 2018







