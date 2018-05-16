Pep Guardiola Named Premier League Manager of the Season After Record-Breaking Campaign

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been named Barclays Manager of the Season for his astonishing achievements in the 2017/18 Premier League season.

City achieved historic highs in the league this season, recording record tallies for points, goals and wins as they won the title by finishing 19 points clear of closest challengers Manchester United.

Gabriel Jesus' last-minute goal against Southampton on the final day also made them the first team in top flight history to reach 100 points in a season. Even if the three points for a win rule had been in place throughout the history of the Football League, this would still be a first.

Guardiola was named Premier League manager of the month a record-breaking four consecutive times between September and December as City went on a 18-match winning run. 

This marks the first time that a Manchester City manager has won the Premier League Manager of the Season award, despite this being City's third title win in seven years.

Both Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini were snubbed, with Alan Pardew and Tony Pulis winning the award in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

But despite strong competition from the likes of Sean Dyche, David Wagner and Rafa Benitez, there was only ever going to be one winner in a season of so many shattered records.

Guardiola was also named LMA Premier League Manager of the Year and LMA Manager of the Year at an awards ceremony on Tuesday evening.

This season's Carabao Cup and Premier League were the 23rd and 24th trophies of Guardiola's remarkable managerial career, which is only a decade old.

He also won league titles with Barcelona in Spain and Bayern Munich in Germany.

