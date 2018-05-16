PHOTO: Juventus Release New adidas Home Kit Ahead of 2018/19 Season

Juventus have unveiled their new home kit for the 2018/19 season, revealing the new design on the club's official website.



The Bianconeri have kept their traditional black and white striped shirt, with the design the same as the leaked online earlier in May. The new kit features just two bold black stripes on the front, as opposed to the five worn last season. There are also the signature adidas stripes on the shoulders of the shirt.

The tweet used to reveal the new strip features Paolo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado and Stefano Sturaro modelling the home kit with the hashtag 'Forza Juve' and 'Here To Create'.





The shirt is now available to purchase on Juventus' official website , with two options priced at €89.95, or (for those fans who wish to spend a little more) the authentic jersey is for €129.95.

Juve will be hoping their new kit can bring them the same luck their previous strips have given them after winning their seventh consecutive Serie A title this season.