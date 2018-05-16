Rangers Make £4m Bid for Steven Gerrard's Former Liverpool Teammate

Rangers have made a £4m bid for Steven Gerrard's former Liverpool teammate and current Fernerbahce defender Martin Skrtel, according to reports.

Gerrard is set to take charge of the Scottish side this summer and is reported to have recommended the club bolster their defensive ranks with the Slovakian defender - who has one year remaining on his contract with the Turkish club.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Skrtel - who played alongside Gerrard between 2008 and 2015 - has been the subject of a £4m bid from the Glasgow giants, leading him to question the Fernerbahce bosses over his situation to which they informed the 33-year-old that the decision is all his.





Although Sktrel is no longer at his menacing best, the defender has the opportunity to lift the Super Lig title on the weekend should Fenerbahce beat Konyaspor and current leaders Galatasaray lose to Goztepe SK.

£4 million for a 33 year old Martin Skrtel seems high. Think he’d do well for a couple of seasons at @RangersFC but maybe a better longer term solution out there for that level of investment. — London Blue Nose (@londonbluenose) May 15, 2018

With over 350 appearances to his name at club level - between Zenit, Liverpool and Fenerbahce - the Slovakian would add a wealth of experience to the Rangers outfit and Gerrard would undoubtedly know how to get the best out of the centre-back.

The Daily Star have since looked to quash the rumours having claimed that Rangers have denied making a bid for the defender, but there remains an expectation that Gerrard is likely to sign either current or former Liverpool teammates in Glasgow this summer, or pinch a few young up-and-coming players from the academy.

Gerrard's first signing for Rangers has already been confirmed after Scott Arfield completed his move to the Ibrox from Burnley in a four-year deal.