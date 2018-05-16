Rangers Make £4m Bid for Steven Gerrard's Former Liverpool Teammate

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

Rangers have made a £4m bid for Steven Gerrard's former Liverpool teammate and current Fernerbahce defender Martin Skrtel, according to reports.

Gerrard is set to take charge of the Scottish side this summer and is reported to have recommended the club bolster their defensive ranks with the Slovakian defender - who has one year remaining on his contract with the Turkish club.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Skrtel - who played alongside Gerrard between 2008 and 2015 - has been the subject of a £4m bid from the Glasgow giants, leading him to question the Fernerbahce bosses over his situation to which they informed the 33-year-old that the decision is all his. 


Although Sktrel is no longer at his menacing best, the defender has the opportunity to lift the Super Lig title on the weekend should Fenerbahce beat Konyaspor and current leaders Galatasaray lose to Goztepe SK.

With over 350 appearances to his name at club level - between Zenit, Liverpool and Fenerbahce - the Slovakian would add a wealth of experience to the Rangers outfit and Gerrard would undoubtedly know how to get the best out of the centre-back. 

The Daily Star have since looked to quash the rumours having claimed that Rangers have denied making a bid for the defender, but there remains an expectation that Gerrard is likely to sign either current or former Liverpool teammates in Glasgow this summer, or pinch a few young up-and-coming players from the academy. 

Gerrard's first signing for Rangers has already been confirmed after Scott Arfield completed his move to the Ibrox from Burnley in a four-year deal.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)