Report Claims Furious Graeme Souness Stormed Off Sky Sports Coverage After Being Told to 'Wrap Up'

Former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness stormed out of Sky Sports' coverage of the final day of the Premier League season as he was unhappy about interruptions during his input.

Souness was notably absent from the post match coverage of Sunday's Liverpool vs Brighton game, despite the fact that he been alongside Thierry Henry before the match and at half time. It turned out that he was disgruntled at the number of times he was interrupted during his analysis.

Sky interruptions the limit for Graeme Souness as pundit storms off set after Liverpool's win over Brighton | @CharlieSale https://t.co/1lRATl6Q3J pic.twitter.com/gwd7JisDXS — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 16, 2018

Several times Souness was in the middle of making a point when the production team cut him off to go for an ad break, and the former Liverpool midfielder became so irate that he left the studio before the end of the game.

"I don't need this. That's four times today you have shut me up," Souness was reportedly heard to say as he stormed out. Gary Neville rushed down from the commentary box to join Henry and host David Jones in the studio but viewers were not fooled.

A regular contributor to Sky for over 15 years, Souness is among the most respected pundits in the game but does not suffer fools gladly, as was the case during his playing career. The Daily Mail reports that he would not be short of offers if he were to leave Sky.

However, the issue seems like it will blow over. Sky have explained Souness' absence and revealed that the former Liverpool and Scotland midfielder has apologised for his hot-headed reaction.

"Graeme reacted badly to a directive to wrap up his comments before an ad break," said a Sky spokesman. "But he has been in touch with the production team to apologise."

Liverpool won the game 4-0 to book their place in next season's Champions League.