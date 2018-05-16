Report Claims Furious Graeme Souness Stormed Off Sky Sports Coverage After Being Told to 'Wrap Up'

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

Former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness stormed out of Sky Sports' coverage of the final day of the Premier League season as he was unhappy about interruptions during his input.

Souness was notably absent from the post match coverage of Sunday's Liverpool vs Brighton game, despite the fact that he been alongside Thierry Henry before the match and at half time. It turned out that he was disgruntled at the number of times he was interrupted during his analysis.

Several times Souness was in the middle of making a point when the production team cut him off to go for an ad break, and the former Liverpool midfielder became so irate that he left the studio before the end of the game.

"I don't need this. That's four times today you have shut me up," Souness was reportedly heard to say as he stormed out. Gary Neville rushed down from the commentary box to join Henry and host David Jones in the studio but viewers were not fooled.

A regular contributor to Sky for over 15 years, Souness is among the most respected pundits in the game but does not suffer fools gladly, as was the case during his playing career. The Daily Mail reports that he would not be short of offers if he were to leave Sky.

However, the issue seems like it will blow over. Sky have explained Souness' absence and revealed that the former Liverpool and Scotland midfielder has apologised for his hot-headed reaction.

"Graeme reacted badly to a directive to wrap up his comments before an ad break," said a Sky spokesman. "But he has been in touch with the production team to apologise."

Liverpool won the game 4-0 to book their place in next season's Champions League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)