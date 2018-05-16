Report Reveals the Reasons Behind Southgate's Decision to Omit Jack Wilshere From World Cup Squad

England manager Gareth Southgate decided to leave Jack Wilshere out of England's squad for the World Cup after becoming unimpressed at the midfielder's fitness.

The Arsenal fan favourite has been a hot topic of discussion ahead of the selection for Russia, with a small majority seemingly of the opinion that Wilshere should be taken to the World Cup regardless of his recent form.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

But a report from the Times outlines how the 26-year-old's dip in form wasn't the reason he was snubbed by Southgate. Instead, it is claimed that Wilshere's forced absence from a recent friendly match against Holland convinced the England manager to leave the midfielder at home this summer.

Wilshere has battled injury after injury throughout his time in north London, and last season he was sent out on loan to try and revive career at the club.

Although fans at the Emirates have, for the most part, been impressed with Wilshere's return this season, England manager Southgate hasn't seen enough to be convinced.

Just can't see a logical explanation for Jack Wilshere not being in the England squad.



Proved his match fitness in festive season (where he didn't miss a PL minute from December 13 to January 20).



Impressed in big games and played in deep position Southgate demanded. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) May 15, 2018

It is suggested that the biggest concerns are regarding Wilshere's ability to consistently play in a high-pressing team, and Southgate personally called the midfielder to break the news on Tuesday.

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart was another notable absentee from the Three Lions setup when the squad was announced earlier this week.

The former No. 1 was sent out on loan this season following the arrival of Ederson at the Etihad, but Hart has fallen behind the likes of Jordan Pickford and Jack Butland in the national team pecking order.