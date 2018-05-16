Report Reveals the Reasons Behind Southgate's Decision to Omit Jack Wilshere From World Cup Squad

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

England manager Gareth Southgate decided to leave Jack Wilshere out of England's squad for the World Cup after becoming unimpressed at the midfielder's fitness.

The Arsenal fan favourite has been a hot topic of discussion ahead of the selection for Russia, with a small majority seemingly of the opinion that Wilshere should be taken to the World Cup regardless of his recent form.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

But a report from the Times outlines how the 26-year-old's dip in form wasn't the reason he was snubbed by Southgate. Instead, it is claimed that Wilshere's forced absence from a recent friendly match against Holland convinced the England manager to leave the midfielder at home this summer.

Wilshere has battled injury after injury throughout his time in north London, and last season he was sent out on loan to try and revive career at the club.

Although fans at the Emirates have, for the most part, been impressed with Wilshere's return this season, England manager Southgate hasn't seen enough to be convinced.

It is suggested that the biggest concerns are regarding Wilshere's ability to consistently play in a high-pressing team, and Southgate personally called the midfielder to break the news on Tuesday.

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart was another notable absentee from the Three Lions setup when the squad was announced earlier this week.

The former No. 1 was sent out on loan this season following the arrival of Ederson at the Etihad, but Hart has fallen behind the likes of Jordan Pickford and Jack Butland in the national team pecking order.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)