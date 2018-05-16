There is very little question that Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world and in history. The 33-year-old is a five time Ballon d'Or winner, four European Golden Shoes, four UEFA Champions League titles to his name.

Ronaldo is still seeking his first-ever World Cup tite and the 2018 tournament could be his final and best chance. Portugal is ranked No. 4 in the world by FIFA and is coming off a victory in the UEFA Euro 2016 final. Ronaldo is not just the only star for Portugal with 23-year-old Bernardo Silva also on the squad for Russia. The next World Cup will be held in 2022. Ronaldo has previously expressed interest in playing through the 2026 World Cup when he is 41 years old.

Portugal has never won the World Cup. The 2018 World Cup marks the country's seventh appearance in the tournament.