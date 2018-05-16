Ronaldo Begins Quest For First World Cup Title With Portugal

Find out if Ronaldo has ever won a World Cup for Portugal.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 16, 2018

There is very little question that Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world and in history. The 33-year-old is a five time Ballon d'Or winner, four European Golden Shoes, four UEFA Champions League titles to his name. 

Ronaldo is still seeking his first-ever World Cup tite and the 2018 tournament could be his final and best chance. Portugal is ranked No. 4 in the world by FIFA and is coming off a victory in the UEFA Euro 2016 final. Ronaldo is not just the only star for Portugal with 23-year-old Bernardo Silva also on the squad for Russia. The next World Cup will be held in 2022. Ronaldo has previously expressed interest in playing through the 2026 World Cup when he is 41 years old.

Portugal has never won the World Cup. The 2018 World Cup marks the country's seventh appearance in the tournament.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)