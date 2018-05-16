Striker Confirms He Will Return to Newcastle United After Successful Loan Spell at Blackburn

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

After a successful loan at Blackburn Rovers, young centre forward Adam Armstrong has confirmed that he will return to Newcastle United for the pre-season.

Blackburn's official Twitter account confirmed the news, quoting Armstrong as saying: "It's been amazing here. From the minute I joined Rovers, it's been a great experience.

"I'll head back to Newcastle for pre-season and then we will see what the plan is there."

The 21-year-old moved to Ewood Park in January, scoring 9 goals in 21 games as the side finished second in League One, earning them promotion to the Championship. 

Armstrong has spent time on loan at Coventry City, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers. At Coventry City, Armstrong scored twice on his debut in a 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic. He continued his goal-scoring form all season, and was named in the PFA Team of the Year for League One.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

He was rewarded with a new four-year contract and then sent back on loan to Barnsley for the 2016/17 season, but found goals hard to come by. After returning from Barnsley, Armstrong joined Bolton Wanderers, but again struggled for form. His loan was cut short, and it was then decided that he would join Blackburn Rovers in League One.

Armstrong's return to goal scoring form will no doubt have helped his confidence, and he will be hoping he has done enough to work himself into Rafa Benitez's plans for next season.

Armstrong joined Newcastle as a 9-year-old and has gone on to appear 15 times for the first team in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)