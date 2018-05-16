Striker Confirms He Will Return to Newcastle United After Successful Loan Spell at Blackburn

After a successful loan at Blackburn Rovers, young centre forward Adam Armstrong has confirmed that he will return to Newcastle United for the pre-season.

Blackburn's official Twitter account confirmed the news, quoting Armstrong as saying: "It's been amazing here. From the minute I joined Rovers, it's been a great experience.

"I'll head back to Newcastle for pre-season and then we will see what the plan is there."

The 21-year-old moved to Ewood Park in January, scoring 9 goals in 21 games as the side finished second in League One, earning them promotion to the Championship.

Armstrong has spent time on loan at Coventry City, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers. At Coventry City, Armstrong scored twice on his debut in a 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic. He continued his goal-scoring form all season, and was named in the PFA Team of the Year for League One.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

He was rewarded with a new four-year contract and then sent back on loan to Barnsley for the 2016/17 season, but found goals hard to come by. After returning from Barnsley, Armstrong joined Bolton Wanderers, but again struggled for form. His loan was cut short, and it was then decided that he would join Blackburn Rovers in League One.

Armstrong's return to goal scoring form will no doubt have helped his confidence, and he will be hoping he has done enough to work himself into Rafa Benitez's plans for next season.

Armstrong joined Newcastle as a 9-year-old and has gone on to appear 15 times for the first team in the Premier League.