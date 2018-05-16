'Thank You for Everything': Newcastle Defender Takes to Instagram to Confirm Summer Departure

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

Newcastle United defender Massadio Haidara has seemingly confirmed on Instagram that he will be leaving the club this summer.

The full back signed for Newcastle from French side Nancy in January 2013, and has made 54 appearances for the Magpies. However, only 13 of those have come in the last three seasons, with his career blighted by injury problems. He is now expected to leave the club this summer.

The Frenchman took to social media to post a picture of himself alongside the caption: "Thank You for Everything", which would seem to announce that he will not be signing a new contract at Newcastle, and will be leaving when his current deal expires at the end of June.

Thank You for Everything @nufc 🖤⚪️

A post shared by Massadio Haïdara (@massadiohaidara) on

Haidara suffered a knee injury early in the season, resulting in him only appearing twice for the first team. The Frenchman has been hampered by various injuries, meaning his last consistent run of form was in early 2015.

In recent months he had fallen down the pecking order at St James' Park, with the likes of DeAndre Yedlin, Javier Manquillo and Paul Dummett all moving ahead of him in Rafa Benitez's plans.

Regardless of his lack of game time, comments on Haidara's Instagram post have highlighted how well respected the full back remains in Newcastle, with many fans expressing their disappointment at the news.

