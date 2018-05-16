Tottenham Prepared to Meet Dortmund's Asking Price for Exciting Young Winger Christian Pulisic

Tottenham are set to meet Borussia Dortmund's asking price for American starlet Christian Pulisic this summer as Spurs look to strengthen their squad ahead of a potential Premier League title challenge next season.

Calcio Insider are reporting that Spurs have made early inroads into the transfer market and are apparently set to meet Dortmund's valuation of winger Pulisic.

The USA international is still only 19 years of age, but has developed a strong reputation in the Bundesliga as one of the most exciting young talents on the continent.

It is said that a number of Premier League clubs are interested in luring the winger to England, but it is Spurs who have apparently taken the initiative and are in pole position to land the Dortmund starlet.

The German club reportedly value Pulisic at around £40m, according to the Mirror, a fee which would represent good value for a player of the American's potential in the current market, and which Spurs are apparently willing to pay.

Daniel Levy' search for a new wide man to supplement Mauricio Pochettino's side comes just four months after Lucas Moura was recruited from PSG for £25m to add width and pace to Spurs' right wing.

Moura has, however, struggled to nail down a regular starting berth under Pochettino, and it is possible that Pulisic's potential arrival in the summer could spell trouble already for the Brazilian's future in north London.

Moura managed just one goal and one assist in five Ligue 1 substitute appearances for PSG last season before moving to Tottenham in January, where he has since made six Premier League appearances, four of those as a substitute.

Pulisic, meanwhile, registered four goals and five assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances for an underperforming Dortmund side, having become a regular for the German side at just 19, and this has seen his stock rise further and subsequently gain wider interest around the continent.

The USA international can play on either the left or right flank, however, and it is therefore possible that, were Tottenham to sign him, Pulisic could line up alongside Moura as a fast and direct wing pairing which could trouble any Premier League defence next season.

Pulisic has admitted to having trained with Spurs in the past before moving to Dortmund in 2015, and were Tottenham to bring the winger back to north London, it could prove to be one of the biggest coups of the summer transfer window.