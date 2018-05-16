When Was the Last Time You Felt Unstoppable?

NCS is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for 15 to 17 year-olds. A unique chance to take part in outdoor activities, meet incredible people and develop invaluable skills for the real world. In short, it’s all about YOU and your journey towards feeling unstoppable.

Many see football as the 90 minutes on the pitch, the players who steal the show and make the headlines. But behind the scenes, there are thousands of people who all contribute in different ways to make this one of the greatest sports in the world.

In our second series of short films released each week, we’ll be experiencing A Day In The Life Of five roles within football, from clubs to the press, to find out what it means to feel unstoppable in their career.

For the first episode in the series we meet Premier League & West Ham Matchday Host Kelly Somers!

Kelly is one of the UK's best young football presenters, with a range of experience working at some of the top production companies and clubs in the world of football. After realising that she could combine a passion for football with her written & verbal communications skills picked up in English at school, Kelly decided that this was the job for her. Throw in her passion to take on challenges and her drive to succeed, and you see why she has become unstoppable in this field.

In this unique interview, 90min learns about the pathway Kelly has taken into journalism, what the day to day role involves, and what it means to feel unstoppable as a Matchday Host.