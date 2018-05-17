Agent Reveals Lazio Star & Man Utd Target Will Resolve Future on Sunday After Crunch UCL Decider

Manchester United are hot on the heels of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but must wait for the player to finish his league campaign with Lazio before transfer talks can begin.

Lazio are currently sitting in third spot in Serie A, three points ahead of Italian giants Inter. With the clubs facing each other in the final game of the season on Sunday night, it's all or nothing for the remaining Champions League spot.

The 23-year-old Serbia international has been an integral player for Lazio this season, and according to the Sun he will wait until after the clash before making any decision on his future. The Serbian seems focused on guiding his team into the Champions League after an impressive individual season.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Even though Lazio find themselves in the driving seat, a defeat to Inter would see the Rome based club miss out on third spot. Though both clubs would finish the season on the same points, Inter would finish above Lazio as it is decided by head-to-head results, and the reverse fixture was 0-0.

Milinkovic-Savic's agent, former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman, says his star client will decide his future when the season has finished.

The former Serbia and Montenegro striker said: "The interest in Sergej is enormous. But on Sunday Lazio will have to play the most important game of all and it makes no sense to talk about a transfer. Until the end of the season it is concentrated exclusively on Lazio”.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Milinkovic-Savic is a target for many clubs around Europe including Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus. With several clubs after the 23-year-old's signature, United will have to pay big money for his services.

With Jose Mourinho reportedly having agreed a £80m summer deal for the Lazio midfielder, a move to the north of England could be on the cards. It would make him the second most expensive Premier League signing ever, in between United duo Paul Pogba (£93.25m) and Romelu Lukaku (£75m).





With Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini still yet to agree a new contract at Old Trafford, the midfield area is one Mourinho must look to strengthen.

Throughout the season Mourinho has stated on numerous occasions that it's a priority to strengthen the heart of his side, so it seems Milinkovic-Savic could slot in perfectly beside fellow countryman Nemanja Matic.