Antoine Griezmann Included in France World Cup Squad But Anthony Martial & Dimitri Payet Miss Out

Frances' World Cup squad for the competition in Russia later this summer has been announced, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante all being included in the final 23-man squad.

Griezmann, who scored twice during Atletico Madrid's 3-0 Europa League final win on Wednesday night, is included while Marseille's Dimitri Payet, who was substituted due to injury, misses out.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will lead Les Bleus in Russia, Paris Saint-Germain youngster Kylian Mbappe is included, while Manchester United's Paul Pogba makes it but club teammate Anthony Martial misses out.

Benjamin Mendy, who has been sidelined for most of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, makes his way into the 23 alongside Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti,

Big things are expected from France, who are widely regarded to have one of the best squads in international football. In their last international tournament, Didier Deschamps' side reached the final of Euro 2016 but were defeated 1-0 by Portugal.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette misses out, with former Gunners teammate Olivier Giroud preferred up front

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (PSG)

Defenders: Djibril Sidibé (AS Monaco), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Adil Rami (Marseille), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City)





Midfielders: Paul Pogba (Manchester United), N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla), Thomas Lemar (AS Monaco)





Forwards: Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Ousmane Dembélé (FC Barcelona), Nabil Fékir (Lyon), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

France begin their World Cup campaign on 16 June against Australia before facing fellow Group C opponents Peru and Denmark.