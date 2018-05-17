Bournemouth Goalkeeper Artur Boruc Signs One-Year Contract Extension

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

AFC Bournemouth have confirmed that goalkeeper Artur Boruc has signed a new contract extending his stay at the Vitality Stadium.

The 38-year-old has penned a one-year extension which will keep him at the club until next summer, and will see him continue to provide strong competition to Asmir Begović and Adam Federici.

Boruc, a former Poland international, has been at the club since 2014 and spoke to the club's official website to express his delight at the news.

"I’m very pleased and happy to stay here for another year,” Boruc told afcb.co.uk"It is never easy to watch the team playing when you are not involved but I am fighting every day for the number one spot and whenever the manager gives me a chance, I give it 100 per cent.

"I am also trying to help our young goalkeepers who are at the start of their careers, which is very important to me.

Adam Nurkiewicz/GettyImages

"I am settled here, I love this club and my family love it here too. I believe I still have a part to play and that is why I signed a new deal."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe praised his goalkeeper, hailing him as a 'key player' who can inspire the younger goalkeepers on the south coast.

"Artur fully deserves his new contract," he said. "He has been a key player for us behind the scenes this year, forming a great team of senior goalkeepers with Asmir Begović and Adam Federici, while also inspiring the younger goalkeepers in the club.

"This is the best I have seen him train since he has been with us, which is a huge compliment considering he hasn’t been playing regularly.

"He has great ability, still has the hunger to play and would be ready for action whenever called upon."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)