Chelsea Set to Be Dealt Blow With High Profile Managerial Target Ready to Sign New Napoli Deal

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri is ready to sign a new deal at the Stadio San Paolo and offer a snub to Chelsea , who are preparing to give Antonio Conte the chop.



The Italian has seen his stock rise over the past couple of seasons after transforming the Partenopei into one of the best pure footballing teams in Europe.

This season he took them close to the Scudetto but just couldn't quite hold off the challenge from Juventus at the end, and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has no doubts he wants Sarri to stay on.



As reported by Corriere dello Sport , the pair held positive discussions in their meeting about Sarri's future , and the 59-year-old is ready to put pen to paper on a new deal.



The news will come as a blow to Chelsea, who have been considering a possible move for the tactician as they prepare to part ways with Antonio Conte after the FA Cup final.

The former Juventus and Italy boss is set to depart after a turbulent season at Stamford Bridge, where he cut a frustrated figure for the majority of the 2017/18 campaign.



Conte has complained about a lack of squad depth and expressed his dismay about his team's wastefulness in front of goal, and it was a poor defence of the Premier League title as the Blues limped home in fifth place.