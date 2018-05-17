Chelsea Set to Be Dealt Blow With High Profile Managerial Target Ready to Sign New Napoli Deal

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri is ready to sign a new deal at the Stadio San Paolo and offer a snub to Chelsea, who are preparing to give Antonio Conte the chop.

The Italian has seen his stock rise over the past couple of seasons after transforming the Partenopei into one of the best pure footballing teams in Europe.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

This season he took them close to the Scudetto but just couldn't quite hold off the challenge from Juventus at the end, and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has no doubts he wants Sarri to stay on.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, the pair held positive discussions in their meeting about Sarri's future, and the 59-year-old is ready to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The news will come as a blow to Chelsea, who have been considering a possible move for the tactician as they prepare to part ways with Antonio Conte after the FA Cup final.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The former Juventus and Italy boss is set to depart after a turbulent season at Stamford Bridge, where he cut a frustrated figure for the majority of the 2017/18 campaign.

Conte has complained about a lack of squad depth and expressed his dismay about his team's wastefulness in front of goal, and it was a poor defence of the Premier League title as the Blues limped home in fifth place.

With Sarri seemingly out of the running to become their next boss, Chelsea could potentially turn to Luis Enrique, who has been out of work since leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2016/17 season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)