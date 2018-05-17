Could've Done Better: Picking an Underperforming XI From the 2017/18 Premier League Season

At the beginning of the season, we all litter our fantasy football teams with those we think will do well. Unavoidably, the same set of names tend to crop up. The big hitters, the ones we know won't perform badly throughout the season. Presumptuousness takes centre stage, but it doesn't always go to plan.

Some big, big names end up surprisingly flopping, much to the annoyance of their club's fans as well as everyone who chucked them into their fantasy teams at high prices. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the most underwhelming players from the 2017/18 Premier League season...

Hugo Lloris

For a team who finished third to have their number one be deemed as 'underwhelming' just goes to show how highly Hugo Lloris is actually rated. The French number one has a lot of expectation on him at all times, but despite finishing third with Spurs, Lloris hasn't been at his best.

The former Lyon man has made the most high profile errors (10) since 2015/16, and was left out of Spurs' starting XI for domestic cup competitions in favour of Michel Vorm.

Danny Rose

For a player linked with a big money move away in recent seasons, Danny Rose's career has stagnated. The England international has made just nine starts for Spurs this season, losing his place to Welshman Ben Davies.

Rose was expected to kick on in his career after a stunning 2015/16 campaign, but the season just gone has been his most underwhelming for some time.

John Stones

Disappointingly, John Stones made just 16 starts for the Citizens in their title winning campaign as Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi held down their positions.

For a £50m player, you would expect the former Barnsley man to have kicked on by now and become a real force in the City side. However, the 23-year-old is still floating around aimlessly; his time is running out to convince people he can compete at the top level.

Shkodran Mustafi

The German's performances this season have been pathetic to say the least. Mustafi has been soft, disinterested and easily bullied by a fair few attackers in the league this season.

His 'attempt' at winning a header against Sergio Aguero in the build up to the Argentine's goal in the League Cup final was embarrassing; you can blame Arsene Wenger all you want, but when the former Valencia man performs as he has done, it's pretty inexcusable.

Hector Bellerin

Two goals and three assists from full back isn't bad in truth, but most Arsenal fans will tell you that Hector Bellerin's season has been fairly poor.

The Spaniard is held in high regard by the Gunners, but like Mustafi, Bellerin has been soft and looked disinterested at times in crucial moments. Arsenal conceded a whopping 51 goals in the 17/18 season, and Bellerin played his part in that.

Tiemoue Bakayoko

Tiemoue Bakayoko arrived at Stamford Bridge from Monaco in a £40m deal having just won Ligue 1, so a lot was expected of him. In actual fact, the Frenchman has been laughably poor for the Blues.

His time in London was symbolised by a first half dismissal in the 4-1 defeat to Watford, whilst his weak clearance for Ayoze Perez's goal last time out against Newcastle typified his lethargic play.

Renato Sanches

When Swansea and Paul Clement managed to pull off the signing of Renato Sanches on loan from Bayern Munich, it was regarded as the deal of the summer before a ball had been kicked.

The Portugal international made just nine starts for the Welsh club, recording zero goals and zero assists. His time in the Premier League will probably be best remembered for when he passed to an advertising hoarding thinking it was his teammate...

Eden Hazard

Twelve goals and four assists for the mercurial winger isn't all bad, but in terms of what we know he can do, Eden Hazard has definitely been underwhelming this season.

The reigning champions saw their title snatched from them emphatically by Manchester City, with the Blues finishing behind the Citizens by a whopping 30 points. Now, that isn't the Belgian's fault alone, but when your star man performs so inconsistently, fingers will be pointed.

Alexis Sanchez

A lot, and I mean a lot, was made of Alexis Sanchez's move from Arsenal to Manchester United. However, in truth, the Chilean has not been worth all the fuss over him throughout the campaign just gone.

Held in high regard as one of the league's best players, Sanchez managed just nine goals and six assists for both of the aforementioned clubs, with his impact at Old Trafford since signing being an insignificant one.

Christian Benteke

Having netted 17 goals in his first season with the Eagles, many expected Benteke to carry that form into the new campaign. Whether it was the disturbance of Frank de Boer's short tenure, injuries or whatever, the Belgian has been woefully off the pace this season.

The 27-year-old has hit the back of the net just three times this season, whilst his World Cup spot hangs in the balance.

Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata, in fairness to him, has endured a barrage of personal issues throughout his first season in England, which have visibly affected his form.

Eleven goals and six assists in the league isn't all bad, but when you compare it to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's ten goals and four assists since arriving in January, it looks a lot worse.

The Spaniard has to be regarded as underwhelming in his first season at Stamford Bridge, especially considering the £60m fee.