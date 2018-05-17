Diego Simeone Unsure of Antoine Griezmann's Future at Atletico After His Goal Heroics in Final

Diego Simeone has admitted that Antoine Griezmann's future at Atletico Madrid is 'all up to the player.'

Simeone was speaking in his post-match press conference after his Atletico Madrid side thrashed Marseille 3-0 to lift the Europa League for the second time in the Argentine's reign.

Griezmann was named man of the match after netting a brace for the Spanish side and finished the season with 29 goals in all competitions. Simone confirmed after the game that he does not know where the French International will be playing next season:

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"I hope he's happy and hopefully he stays with us. Will he? It's a question for him. The fans? i don't know what happens in finals, but whether it's in Lisbon, Milan or here, there are always 40,000 of ours and 20,000 of the others. Maybe it's the paperwork..."





Simeone also praised his side's character after suffering two Champions League final defeats against Real Madrid in the last few years:





"The best way to win again is to keep plugging away. We came close in two Champions League finals, last year in the semi-finals... We lost one by two minutes, another by penalties and we got up again."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The charismatic Argentine was not pitch side for the final at Lyon, but instead in the stands serving a final touchline ban. While admitting his sadness over not being in the dugout, Simeone was keen to downplay the situation:





"You feel sad, bitter and with a feeling of loneliness, but I have a very good relationship with the players and I can be at home or at the hotel and they'd walk the same way."

Finally, Simone was keen to praise Fernando Torres, after the Spaniard made his final appearance for Los Colchoneros in Lyon. Torres was given a fitting tribute by his teammates, allowing him to lift the Europa League trophy and Simone carried on with the tributes:

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

"It's a dream come true. I hope the field explodes on Sunday. He's a fantastic lad, everything he's achieved has been won by him. I've never given him anything."

Atletico will be celebrating this latest triumph and have one more La Liga match to contend with Eibar at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.