Europa League Final Leaves Winner Eating His Words After Calling the Competition a 'Piece of Sh*t'

Atletico Madrid captain Gabi says he has to swallow his words following his side's 3-0 victory over Marseille in the Europe League Final.

The Spanish midfielder was previously quoted as calling the competition a 'piece of sh*t' after Atletico crashed out of the Champions League group stages.

Speaking to beIn Sports as quoted by Marca, he said: "Now I have to swallow my words about the Europa League. This competition has given us a lot."

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Gabi put the icing on the cake with a third goal on 89 minutes after Antoine Griezmann had scored a brace, and the midfielder, who has spent his entire playing career with Atletico, says he hopes the dominant nature of the victory will convince the forward to stay at Atletico amid Barcelona speculation.





"Today [Griezmann] has shown that he is focused on Atletico and we will hopefully have him with us next year.

"Of course this victory will help him stay, and more so in the way we have won it, being as decisive as he is for us."

Gabi calls on Fernando Torres to help him lift the Europa League trophy. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sKGRo406y7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 16, 2018

The three goal cushion provided by Griezmann and Gabi meant the trophy was safe, and allowed Fernando Torres to be subbed on for a cameo appearance and say his farewells to the Atletico faithful before his imminent departure in the summer.

"I thought it was emotional," Gabi said of Torres' appearance.

"And I think there is no better way to say goodbye to Atletico than lifting the trophy and he deserves it more than anyone else."