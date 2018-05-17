Former Reds Favourite Confident Liverpool Star Will Not Be Tempted to Leave Amid Real Madrid Links

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes Mohamed Salah will remain at Anfield beyond this summer, despite reports linking with a move to Real Madrid.

The Egyptian superstar broke the record for most Premier League goals in a 38-game season on Sunday, as Liverpool beat Brighton 4-0 to secure their place in next season's Champions League group stages.

It was Salah's 32nd league goal of the season and his 44th in all competitions. Only Ian Rush, with 47 goals in 1983/84, has ever scored more goals in all competitions in a single season for Liverpool.

Real have been strongly linked with a move for Salah as they prepare to rebuild their squad after a disappointing domestic campaign, in which they are set to finish 3rd in La Liga.

Owen, who starred for both clubs during the course of his career, told Marca however that he did not expect Salah to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I think it's normal that Real Madrid are interested in all the best players in the world, that's exactly how it has to be and how the club should work, but I don't think Salah is going to leave.

“I think Salah is very happy at Liverpool, he has had a great season and will be a key part in the exciting times ahead.”

To celebrate @MoSalah winning the Golden Boot, a pair of his cleats have been added to the Egyptian collection at the British Museum pic.twitter.com/xiudsn9CkF — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) May 17, 2018

The former Newcastle striker was also asked who he thought would win the Ballon d'Or for 2018, with Owen admitting that Salah was sure to be among the contenders.

"I think a lot will depend on who wins the Champions League," he said. "If Real Madrid wins, then Cristiano [Ronaldo] will be there once more.

"If Liverpool does it, Salah would be favourite. He has been absolutely brilliant this year, and has done very well in the Egypt team, taking them to the World Cup."

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev on May 26, as they look to seal their first European crown in 13 years.