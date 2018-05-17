Highly-Rated Brazilian Star Reveals Desire to Move to Bigger Club Amid Interest From Man Utd & City

Shakhtar Donetsk star Fred has dropped a huge hint over his future, as Premier League clubs Manchester United and Manchester City prepare to go head to head in the battle to sign the £50m-rated midfielder.

Discussing his future plans, via the Daily Mail, the Brazilian sensation claimed that he's ready to leave his current club after five seasons in the Ukranian top tier, stating: "I made it clear to the club that I was very happy here but I want to make a bigger leap in my career. There are other clubs interested in England and France. I want to make a bigger leap.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

"Now I just have to wait to get through the World Cup and see which is the best destination. I think I have to change a little. I have dreams of playing in major clubs in Europe. I made it clear that it's my moment. The club are reluctant to release [me]. I have a contract until 2021.





"As soon as I come back from the World Cup we will sit down, talk and look at the options."





Evidently, the 25-year-old has ambitions to play at a higher level than he is currently, and he could be subject to a bidding war this summer, should he impress at the upcoming World Cup with Brazil.

Man Utd and Man City are thought to be the frontrunners to sign Fred, with the former side believed to ready to outbid their rivals to prevent them strengthening further.

In other news, Manchester City have been dealt a blow in their hopes of luring Barcelona legend Lionel Messi to the club this summer, after the Argentine ace claimed that Sergio Agüero must leave the Citizens and join his side if there is any chance of the two forwards playing together at a domestic level.