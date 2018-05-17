'I Love It Here': Spurs Defender Reveals How Much He Has 'Enjoyed' First Premier League Campaign

Tottenham defender Dávinson Sánchez has explained how much he has 'enjoyed' his first season in English football, praising both the coaching staff and his colleagues for passing on their knowledge.

The 21-year-old, who joined the club from Ajax for £42m, has played 40 games across all competitions for Spurs this season, admitting that had to make a 'big step' before reaping the rewards.

Sánchez, who recently signed a new six-year contract with the north London club, told tottenhamhotspur.com: “I’ve enjoyed it so much this season because I have quality team-mates, I have quality staff guiding me and I have a quality training ground to work at.

“I’ve learned so much from everyone, not just from the other centre-backs like Jan (Vertonghen), like Toby (Alderweireld), Juan (Foyth), and also Victor (Wanyama) and Eric Dier when they play in this position but I pick up things from every player and of course from the gaffer.

“He was a defender, he’s shown me a lot of videos on how to improve and I can say okay, the gaffer is close to me because every time he tries to show me the best way to play, I try to do what he is thinking. For me, Tottenham was a big step but now I enjoy everything.”

Sánchez went on to highlight the various challenges of playing in the Premier League, compared to the Eredivisie back in his homeland.

“You can see the league in Holland is good but it’s not the same as the Premier League,” explained the defender.

“The Premier League is different – you need to always be ready because every striker is a top striker. Whether you play against Palace, Watford, Huddersfield, Liverpool or one of the Manchester clubs, you need to always be ready to put in your best performance.

“This season we’ve had so many special moments. The Champions League was special, the finish wasn’t good because it was one game and they (Juventus) put us out, but in the Premier League we’ve played a lot of games and when we played at Wembley, we put on some good performances.





“You learn a lot in England, you improve a lot but I love it here.”

Sanchez will be hoping to establish himself further in Englands top flight next season, but will first turn his attention to this summer's World Cup finals, where he is expected to star for Colombia.