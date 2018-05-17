Inter to Target Man City Star Ilkay Gundogan If They Qualify for Next Season's Champions League

Inter are reportedly considering a summer move for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan - but only if the Nerazzurri qualify for next season's Champions League.

The report, which comes from Corriere Dello Sport, suggests that a big name midfielder will be Inter's top priority should they finish in the top four of Serie A, with Luciano Spalletti's side needing a win away at Lazio to qualify for the competition.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Though Gundogan appears to be Inter's top target for the coming transfer window, the club have drawn up a shortlist of midfielders who could potentially fill this hole in the side. Other names on the list include Bayern Munich man Arturo Vidal, Roma's Kevin Strootman and Real Madrid star Mateo Kovacic, who played for Inter before moving to Madrid in 2015.

Signing any one of these midfielders would require a hefty transfer fee, which is reportedly why Champions League qualification is so pivotal to any transfer deal going ahead.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Gundogan joined City for £21m in June 2016, making him the club's first signing under Pep Guardiola. The German has fought through injury problems to make 48 appearances in all competitions for Guardiola's side this season, playing a big role in their stunning Premier League title win.

Gundogan has also shown a knack for scoring in important games, with four of his goals this campaign coming against Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United.

In spite of this, Gundogan's position at the club could still be in doubt, with Guardiola looking to strengthen his squad ahead of City's title defence next season.