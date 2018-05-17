Key Crystal Palace Midfielder Could Sign New Contract Extension Over Next Few Weeks

May 17, 2018

Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye looks set to sign a contract extension at Selhurst Park.

The 32-year-old is out of contract this summer, meaning he could leave the Premier League club as a free agent, and has recently admitted that he is uncertain about his future.

However, a report from well-renowned French outlet L'Equipe (via Sport Witness) has suggested that Cabaye could yet sign a contract extension with the south London side.

The report states that his agent will travel to London for a meeting with Palace officials next week, where the two parties will thrash out the terms of a new deal.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson is said to have been impressed with Cabaye's performances this season. The 32-year-old midfielder has played 34 games for Palace across all competitions in the 2017-18 campaign, and has been a key component for the side in a strong midfield base alongside Luka Milivojević.

The Frenchman has plenty of experience so will undoubtedly be a key figure in the home dressing room at Selhurt Park, should he stay. He will be a great character to keep around the club and could also pass on his knowledge to the young midfielders currently learning their trade in the club's academy.

This season Cabaye was a big part of the squad that lifted Palace from the relegation zone to an 11th-placed finish in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, a recent report has claimed that Palace are one of four clubs interested in signing Swansea's Poland international goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański, following the Swans' relegation to the Championship.

