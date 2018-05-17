'Kun Can Come to Me': Lionel Messi Quashes Talk of Man City Move to Link Up With Argentina Teammate

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has dismissed rumours that he could move to Manchester City to link up with his Argentina strike partner Sergio Agüero, claiming that the Citizens forward will have move to La Liga to play alongside him, if they are ever to be teammates at club level.

Speaking about the possibility of a summer switch away from the Catalan giants, via the Mirror, the 30-year-old admitted he has thought about a move to the Premier League, but categorically ruled out moving away from "best team in the world" Barcelona.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said: "I do not go to City. If it happens that I play with Kun [Aguero] it will be because he comes to me.

EITAN ABRAMOVICH/GettyImages

"I have thought about other leagues – especially the league in England – but it is very difficult to leave Barcelona. Where will I be better than in Barcelona? I am at the best team in the world, living in one of the best cities, my family is well off, and my children have their friends. I do not want to move.”





It appears that Man City's chances of signing Messi are slim to none, with the Argentina captain set to remain at his boyhood club.





Since making his debut for Barça in the 2004/5 season, the forward has gone on to become one of the best players in the game's history - scoring 563 goals in 668 appearances.

In other news, Man City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that he will be forced to rein in his spending in this summer's transfer window, having spent nearly £300m last season. The former Barça boss claimed that he will only look to bring in one or two players before the next campaign, as he looks to adjust his already phenomenally talented squad.

While Messi won't be at the Etihad next season his fellow Barça legend Andres Iniesta just might, with reports claiming Guardiola has contacted the midfielder - who has announced his decision to leave La Blaugrana at the end of the season - over a summer move,