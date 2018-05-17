Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Reveals Which Premier League Side He Enjoys Playing Against Most

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a shock admission when asked to name his favourite Premier League club.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss was speaking to Sky Sports in a special episode of Monday Night Football and confirmed that he has always enjoyed playing against Tottenham.

Guardiola praised Tottenham but also hailed Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool, saying that he 'suffered' against Klopp when the two came head-to-head in the Bundesliga.

Despite his praise for them, the two teams finished 23 and 25 points behind his Manchester City side, respectively, in the Premier League. Despite dominating the league and being the first side to accumulate 100 points over the course of the season, City have still faced their challenges and Guardiola has suggested that Tottenham and Liverpool provided two of the biggest tests.

"Since the beginning, I enjoy playing Tottenham," Guardiola said. "I like a lot how they play. Liverpool is magnificent. I suffer against Jürgen Klopp in Germany. The transition to attack inside is so quick. They learnt a lot from last season."

The City boss was also quick to praise Chelsea and Manchester United, labeling Chelsea as 'outstanding' and praising 'huge competitor' José Mourinho.

"Last season Chelsea were outstanding. We learned about playing five at the back, the movement. I think a lot of teams copy Antonio Conte teams.

"Of course, José [Mourinho] is always a huge competitor. His teams, how they convince them to be their teams, I admire the big quality teams and the qualities they have."