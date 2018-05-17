Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Reveals Which Premier League Side He Enjoys Playing Against Most

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a shock admission when asked to name his favourite Premier League club.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss was speaking to Sky Sports in a special episode of Monday Night Football and confirmed that he has always enjoyed playing against Tottenham.

Guardiola praised Tottenham but also hailed Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool, saying that he 'suffered' against Klopp when the two came head-to-head in the Bundesliga.

Despite his praise for them, the two teams finished 23 and 25 points behind his Manchester City side, respectively, in the Premier League. Despite dominating the league and being the first side to accumulate 100 points over the course of the season, City have still faced their challenges and Guardiola has suggested that Tottenham and Liverpool provided two of the biggest tests.

"Since the beginning, I enjoy playing Tottenham," Guardiola said. "I like a lot how they play. Liverpool is magnificent. I suffer against Jürgen Klopp in Germany. The transition to attack inside is so quick. They learnt a lot from last season."

The City boss was also quick to praise Chelsea and Manchester United, labeling Chelsea as 'outstanding' and praising 'huge competitor' José Mourinho.

"Last season Chelsea were outstanding. We learned about playing five at the back, the movement. I think a lot of teams copy Antonio Conte teams.

"Of course, José [Mourinho] is always a huge competitor. His teams, how they convince them to be their teams, I admire the big quality teams and the qualities they have."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)