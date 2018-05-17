Manchester United Dealt Huge Blow in Bid to Sign £50m Juventus Defender This Summer

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their potential pursuit of Juventus left back Alex Sandro.

Red Devils boss José Mourinho had hoped to conclude a deal worth over £50m for the Brazilian defender, however the Sun report that he is likely to stay at Juventus due to an injury to his replacement Leonardo Spinazzola.

The 25-year-old recently picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee, which will keep him out of action for the next six months.

Having just returned from a second season on loan at Atalanta, where he had impressed, Spinazzola was tipped to stake his claim at Juventus and it was expected that his return would make way for the departure of Sandro.

Sandro has been one of the best left backs in the world over the last few seasons, including a fine 2016-17 campaign that saw him play a major part as Juventus reached the Champions League final.

However, his form has dipped and he has missed out on Brazil's 23-man squad for the World Cup, which could be a blessing in disguise for Juventus as they will be relying on the 27-year-old next season.

There could now be a knock-on effect for United, who will have to look elsewhere to sign a left-back ahead of next season.

They have been linked with a move for Tottenham defender Danny Rose and could also move for his Spurs teammate Toby Alderweireld, who recently scrapped last-minute contract talks with the Tottenham hierarchy.

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Asamoah is 'almost certain' to leave Juventus. His contract will expire this summer and there have been strong rumours that the Ghanaian will move to Inter.