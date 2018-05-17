'Pathetic': Spurs Fans React to Reports of Spurs Replacing Toby Alderweireld With Dutch Starlet

Some Spurs fans aren't very happy with their club possibly allowing Belgian centre back Toby Alderweireld to leave in the summer, even if he could be replaced by one of the most highly-rated young defenders in Europe.

Reports have linked Alderweireld with a £40m move to Manchester United, who are understood to be confident in their chances of landing the star.

There are also claims of Spurs planning to use the funds raised from the player's sale to bring in young Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt to London. The Dutch starlet has impressed this season and has also broken into the Netherlands national side, but some Tottenham fans reckon the club should just hand Alderweireld what he wants and keep him instead.

Below are some of their reactions from Twitter:

Or just keep Toby and it’s done with — Jamie clayton (@Jamieclayton28) May 15, 2018

Pathetic — Mas (@MasonKing_) May 15, 2018

Theres absolutely no logical argument for Spurs selling Alderweireld. If you can find 1 positive then you're just wrong. Hes top class, doesnt want to leave, he's hardly asking for a fortune. If he goes then it proves Levy and Spurs have no desire to challenge for top honours — Christian Wainwright (@Christian_Wain) May 15, 2018

with no premier league experience whatsoever but for the same money — Davo (@DaveSpurs99) May 15, 2018

Alderweireld and verthongen the best partnership in premier league probably playing there last game together,madness from Daniel levy — Shane thomas (@shanethomasTHFC) May 13, 2018

Apart from the established PL CB box. — David Flanagan (@THEBombayDave) May 16, 2018

To be fair, though, Alderweireld is already 29, while De Ligt is only 18 and can offer way more in terms of longevity. However, the concerns regarding Premier League experience can't be dismissed.