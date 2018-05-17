'Pathetic': Spurs Fans React to Reports of Spurs Replacing Toby Alderweireld With Dutch Starlet

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Some Spurs fans aren't very happy with their club possibly allowing Belgian centre back Toby Alderweireld to leave in the summer, even if he could be replaced by one of the most highly-rated young defenders in Europe.

Reports have linked Alderweireld with a £40m move to Manchester United, who are understood to be confident in their chances of landing the star.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

There are also claims of Spurs planning to use the funds raised from the player's sale to bring in young Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt to London. The Dutch starlet has impressed this season and has also broken into the Netherlands national side, but some Tottenham fans reckon the club should just hand Alderweireld what he wants and keep him instead.

Below are some of their reactions from Twitter:

To be fair, though, Alderweireld is already 29, while De Ligt is only 18 and can offer way more in terms of longevity. However, the concerns regarding Premier League experience can't be dismissed.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)