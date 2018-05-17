PHOTO: Arsenal Ace Jack Wilshere Takes to Instagram to Find Funny Side of World Cup Squad Omission

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Arsenal ace Jack Wilshere has taken to social media to find the funny side of his omission for England's World Cup squad.

Updating his Instagram story, the 26-year-old used an archive snap of Hart and himself having an intense-looking conversation in a swimming pool, along with the caption: "Don't listen to them Jack. We're good footballers!"

Wilshere will no doubt be aggrieved to miss out on the opportunity to play on the grand stage this summer, having worked hard to battle his way back into the Arsenal squad last season. 

Chelsea youngster Ruben Loftus-Cheek earned a call-up ahead of Wilshere, despite only having two senior international caps to his name, while Fabian Delph was another surprising inclusion.

In an inexperience squad, Liverpool's uncapped teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope - who made the squad at the expense of Hart - also made the cut. England are clearly looking to youth ahead of experience for the major tournament, a move which has divided Three Lions fans' opinions.

Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Arsenal will look to complete a stunning £75m trio of signings - before a new manger is appointed at the club. It is believed that Borussia Dortmund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Freiburg's Çağlar Söyüncü and Bayer Leverkusen's Bernd Leno are all set to join the Gunners, as the club move into the new post-Wenger era.

