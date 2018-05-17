Rangers Eye Summer Move for West Ham Youngster as Steven Gerrard Seeks to Continue Spending

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is considering making a move for young West Ham defender Reece Burke this summer.

The Liverpool legend has already made two signings for the Scottish giants since being made manager on May 4 in Scott Arfield from Burnley and Hull City's Allan McGregor, and wants Burke to join the revolution.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Gerrard may have his work cut out because Burke, as reported by the Mirror, is being coveted by Championship clubs Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Leeds United.

The 21-year-old spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Bolton Wanderers and impressed at the Macron Stadium.


For the Hammers he has made 15 appearances since breaking into the first team and he scored his first ever senior goal at the start of the season, but he could be tempted by working with Gerrard, who is determined to knock Celtic off their perch.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Gerrard is also eyeing up a move for Liverpool's Dominic Solanke, suggesting he wants to embed some younger players into his team.


West Ham face losing another one of their young talents for the new season in Reece Oxford, who is keen to extend his stay in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach. 

That said, Declan Rice is reportedly poised to commit his future to the club after some great performances in the Premier League in 2017/18.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)