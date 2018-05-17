Rangers Eye Summer Move for West Ham Youngster as Steven Gerrard Seeks to Continue Spending

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is considering making a move for young West Ham defender Reece Burke this summer.



The Liverpool legend has already made two signings for the Scottish giants since being made manager on May 4 in Scott Arfield from Burnley and Hull City's Allan McGregor, and wants Burke to join the revolution.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Gerrard may have his work cut out because Burke, as reported by the Mirror , is being coveted by Championship clubs Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Leeds United.



The 21-year-old spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Bolton Wanderers and impressed at the Macron Stadium.





For the Hammers he has made 15 appearances since breaking into the first team and he scored his first ever senior goal at the start of the season, but he could be tempted by working with Gerrard, who is determined to knock Celtic off their perch.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Gerrard is also eyeing up a move for Liverpool's Dominic Solanke, suggesting he wants to embed some younger players into his team.





West Ham face losing another one of their young talents for the new season in Reece Oxford, who is keen to extend his stay in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach.