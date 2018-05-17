Report Claims Borussia Dortmund Will Imminently Confirm Lucien Favre as Manager on 2-Year Deal

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

A report has claimed that Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are set to unveil OGC Nice boss Lucien Favre as their new manager this weekend, with the Swiss coach set to join BVB for a £3m compensation fee after agreeing a two-year deal.

According to Kicker, the 60-year-old will take over the side on the 1st July, when he will prepare his side to embark on a preseason tour of the United States, in the build-up to the 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign. With Bayern Munich dominating the German top tier, BVB fans will be desperate to see their side challenge the powerhouse to win their first title since 2012.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-CAEN-NICE

Favre has extensive experience of managing in Germany, having previously had stints at Hertha Berlin and Borussia Mönchengladbach. But, despite winning two league titles in Switzerland with Zurich, Favre is yet to win any silverware in Germany. It is however likely that his desire to play attractive football will please the Borussia Dortmund faithful.


The former Swiss international footballer's side could finish as high as fifth in Ligue 1 this season, guaranteeing European football for next season. Dortmund narrowly edged their way into next season's Champions League competition on the final day of last season, with goal difference seeing them into the qualification stage despite losing their last match of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are believed to be moving closer to signing BVB's robust defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, with the Greek international being targeted in a €20m swoop. The 29-year-old has been a rock in the heart of his side's defence this season, and the Gunners are thought to be eager to acquire his services as they make their first steps into the post-Wenger era.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)