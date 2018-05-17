Report Claims Borussia Dortmund Will Imminently Confirm Lucien Favre as Manager on 2-Year Deal

A report has claimed that Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are set to unveil OGC Nice boss Lucien Favre as their new manager this weekend, with the Swiss coach set to join BVB for a £3m compensation fee after agreeing a two-year deal.

According to Kicker, the 60-year-old will take over the side on the 1st July, when he will prepare his side to embark on a preseason tour of the United States, in the build-up to the 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign. With Bayern Munich dominating the German top tier, BVB fans will be desperate to see their side challenge the powerhouse to win their first title since 2012.

Favre has extensive experience of managing in Germany, having previously had stints at Hertha Berlin and Borussia Mönchengladbach. But, despite winning two league titles in Switzerland with Zurich, Favre is yet to win any silverware in Germany. It is however likely that his desire to play attractive football will please the Borussia Dortmund faithful.





The former Swiss international footballer's side could finish as high as fifth in Ligue 1 this season, guaranteeing European football for next season. Dortmund narrowly edged their way into next season's Champions League competition on the final day of last season, with goal difference seeing them into the qualification stage despite losing their last match of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are believed to be moving closer to signing BVB's robust defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, with the Greek international being targeted in a €20m swoop. The 29-year-old has been a rock in the heart of his side's defence this season, and the Gunners are thought to be eager to acquire his services as they make their first steps into the post-Wenger era.