Sam Allardyce Left 'Disgusted' by Everton Sacking as Toffees Push on With Marco Silva Negotiations

Everton have contacted the representatives of Marco Silva about bringing in the former Watford boss to succeed Sam Allardyce, who was left feeling 'disgusted' by his sacking.

Allardyce was relieved of his duties on Wednesday, despite guiding the club he took over mid-season to an eighth place finish in the Premier League.

The former Newcastle and Blackburn manager steered the Toffees away from the threat of relegation, but failed to win over supporters and irked many with his perceived negative tactics and lack of ambition.

Owner Farhad Moshiri took the decision to fire the 63-year-old and must now pay the former England manager £5m in compensation. That's after forking out £6m for Ronaldo Koeman's remaining wages, and £10m to another former boss Roberto Martinez in 2016.





Allardyce, speaking via the Mail, was candid in his response to his dismissal, claiming he was both 'shocked' and 'disgusted' by the lack of contact he received from the board ahead of the decision.





He said: "I’m shocked, disappointed and disgusted that the club didn’t have the decency to tell me, my director of football and my staff about the changes.

"They must have been in the pipeline for a considerable time but no one thought to tell me and my staff. I came to the club with the team struggling and we finished eighth in the table. I’m more than happy with what myself, my staff and the players have achieved from when I came in."

Reports have suggested that Silva will take over the role at Goodison Park. The Portuguese boss remains well regarded in England despite being relegated with Hull City in 2017.





Silva land the Watford job ahead of the 2017/18 campaign but was sacked by the Hornets in January after supposedly having his heard turned by another Premier League club, believed to be Everton.







Moshiri apparently made an offer of £12m for Silva's services last October, which was deemed to be below board, and only very recently have Watford complained to the Premier League about what happened.

Despite Watford's protests, Everton are pressing ahead with negotiations with Silva's representatives, and the Greek Superleague winner is the clear favourite to land the job in the coming days.