Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Prepares to Commit Future for Next Season Despite Chelsea Rumours

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be prepared to remain with his club for another season, despite rumours claiming the Argentine coach is eager to leave in the pursuit of silverware this summer.

As reported by the Sun, the 46-year-old will hold crisis talks with club chairman Daniel Levy this week, following his controversial comments following his side's 5-4 win over Leicester City on the last day of the season. Pochettino expressed his frustrations over the intense focus on the club's new stadium, rather than providing financial backing to challenge for trophies.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Spurs' arch rivals Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for the former Southampton boss, but it remains unlikely that Pochettino will look to burn his bridges at the club with such a controversial switch. 

Tottenham fans will be desperate to see their manager stay, given that his long-term project with the club appears to be on the verge of finally paying dividends.

The north Londoners spent around £90m on transfers last season, but also sold a number of players to balance the books. With Premier League winners Manchester City spending nearly £300m to equip their squad with new talents, the gulf in quality between the teams is in danger of growing further if Levy doesn't allow his manager to splash the cash this summer.

Meanwhile, Spurs could be set to make Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic their first signing of the summer, as the club are reportedly prepared to meet the Bundesliga side's £40m asking price. The 19-year-old is one of the most exciting young talents in European football, and could well look to move to the Premier League to develop his game further.

