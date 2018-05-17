Spurs Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers Signs New Contract Until 2021 as Club Look to Build for Future

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has signed a new contract with the Premier League side, extending his current deal by one year to 2021.

Taking to their official Twitter account, the north London club proudly announced the United States international's new deal, confirming that he will remain with the club for at least the next three seasons. However, it is unclear whether the 20-year-old will go out on loan again next season, or will have his chance to fight for a first team spot under Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs.

The powerhouse defender impressed during loan spells in the Championship last season - representing both Sheffield United and Ipswich Town, as both teams went on to produce solid mid-table finishes. 

Carter-Vickers is believed to be prepared to return to the Tractor Boys next season, but could find himself providing cover for the Spurs first-team, if they part ways with Toby Alderweireld.

The Belgian international's contract standoff has left his future in the open, and Spurs may well need Carter-Vickers to forgo regular first team football next season and become a squad rotation option. Given Pochettino's reputation for developing young players, the starlet could well be given the opportunity to earn his place at the club during their preseason campaign.

Meanwhile, Pochettino is believed to be preparing to meet with Spurs chairman this week to discuss his future, following public criticism of the club's relatively stringent transfer policy. The Argentine coach is thought to be willing to commit himself to Spurs for one more season, but could look to move on if they are unable to win any silverware in the 2018/19 campaign.

