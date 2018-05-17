Everton's decision to sack Sam Allardyce could yet prompt a rethink for Wayne Rooney, who had been expected to leave the Toffees for MLS.

Rooney last week agreed in principle to join D.C. United after just one year back at his boyhood club. He scored 11 goals for Everton this season but only three of those came under Allardyce's stewardship.

He failed to find the net at all after the turn of the year and became frustrated with Allardyce's agricultural tactics, so much so that he was prepared to call time on his Premier League career for a move abroad.

That transfer is still on for now but after Allardyce was sacked on Wednesday, the Sun reports that Rooney is now prepared to put the move on hold until Everton appoint a new manager. Marco Silva is the favourite to succeed Allardyce.

Rooney may consider reversing his decision to move to the United States if the new manager at Goodison Park wants to make him a key part of his Toffees revolution. It is understood that Allardyce had told Rooney he would be a peripheral figure next season.

D.C. United are ready to make Rooney their highest earning player with a £300,000 a week deal as they look to climb off the foot of the MLS table.

Rooney was part of Everton's academy from the age of 11 onwards and scored 17 goals in 77 appearances for the Blues before joining Manchester United for £25.6m in 2004.

He scored more than 250 goals at Old Trafford, becoming United's all-time record goalscorer before returning to Everton last summer.

After a bright start the goals quickly dried up and Rooney hopes to rediscover his scoring boots in the MLS.