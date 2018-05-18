The 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup is going to be an expanded edition, with more host cities, stadiums–and countries–than ever before.

Concacaf revealed the 15 venues in U.S. 13 cities that will play host to the next regional championship, which will also be contested in to-be-named Central American and Caribbean nations for the first time ever.

The newest MLS stadiums–LAFC's Banc of California Stadium and Minnesota United's Allianz Field–will play host to matches, with SI.com's Grant Wahl reporting that the U.S. men's national team will play its first match in the latter. The U.S. is one of six teams to automatically qualify for the first 16-team Gold Cup, with the other five–Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Honduras, Trinidad & Tobago–coming from the 2018 World Cup qualifying hexagonal. The other 10 will qualify through the new Concacaf Nations League, which is slated to begin in the fall.

The other 13 stadiums include: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC; BBVA Compass Stadium - Houston, TX; Children’s Mercy Park - Kansas City, KS; FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH; Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA; Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN; NRG Stadium - Houston, TX; Red Bull Arena - Harrison, NJ; Rose Bowl - Pasadena, CA; Soldier Field - Chicago, IL; Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, CO; Toyota Stadium - Frisco, TX; University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, AZ.

There has been no determination yet about which venues will host knockout matches and which will be reserved for the group stage.

“The Gold Cup is anticipated every two years by fans across the region, as a true celebration of the vibrant culture and world class football that make up our wonderful and diverse One Concacaf region,” Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said in a statement. “The venues selected thus far offer a mix of soccer history as well as a taste of the future of the sport in the U.S., and we are excited to work with the local host committees to bring the game to fans all over the U.S. With the upcoming selection of additional venues in the Caribbean and Central America, the Gold Cup becomes a regional event on even more levels, as Concacaf continues to focus on making football accessible to more teams, players and fans.”

The U.S. won the last Gold Cup, meaning that winning again in 2019 would automatically qualify the Americans for the 2021 FIFA Confederations Cup–provided the tournament exists. There has been plenty of speculation regarding the future of the international calendar and fixture set-up, and while there hasn't been an indication yet that the Confederations Cup will be a thing of the past, it certainly appears to be a distinct possibility.

Mexico has won a record seven Gold Cups, followed by the USA's six. Canada is the only other nation to ever win the competition, doing so in 2000.