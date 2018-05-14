USMNT to Play 2019 Gold Cup Opener at New Stadium Allianz Field

Quickly

  • The USMNT hasn't played a competitive game since failing to qualify for this year's World Cup in October 2017.
By Grant Wahl
May 13, 2018

The U.S. men’s national team will play its first competitive game since last October’s World Cup qualifying failure at the newly built Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn., in the U.S.’s Concacaf Gold Cup opener on June 18, 2019, SI.com has learned.
 
A formal announcement of the Gold Cup date is set for Tuesday in Minnesota.
 
Concacaf has yet to formally announce the seeded teams for the tournament, which means it can’t officially say the U.S. will be playing there, but a source with knowledge of the arrangement said the U.S. will be one of the teams playing its Gold Cup opener in Minnesota.
 
Allianz Field, which is set to open in 2019, is a $250 million privately funded soccer stadium for MLS’s Minnesota United with a natural grass field and a seating capacity of 19,400.

Minnesota United
 

Its planners are hoping that the stadium will become a regular venue for the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams—and potentially, as a cold-weather location that could guarantee a pro-U.S. crowd, the replacement for Columbus’s Mapfre Stadium as the host for the quadrennial USA-Mexico men’s World Cup qualifier.
 
The 2019 Gold Cup is expected to be an “A-squad” tournament with participants sending their best possible teams.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)