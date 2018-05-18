Iniesta Warns Barcelona Against Losing Busquets in Summer Transfer Window

Barcelona club captain Andres Iniesta has warned his club that allowing Sergio Busquets to move away from the club would prove to be a big mistake.

By 90Min
Iniesta, who will himself depart the Camp Nou this summer following the expiry of his contract with the Catalan club, insists that Barca should ensure that his long-time midfield partner remains at the club.

According to Sport, there is a growing concern that Busquets has had trouble in getting the Barcelona board to be true to their word and offer the Spaniard a new contract on improved terms.

It is said that the holding midfielder would like greater recognition for his role at the club, and Iniesta insists that the Barca chiefs should ensure that this does not prompt Busquets to leave the La Liga champions any time soon.

“It would be a huge error if Busquets did not continue at Barca, for what he means as a player, but I don’t think that will happen because he’s got a lot more years in him and I understand he’s a fundamental player”, Iniesta said.

“I don’t know the personal situation, but the club should not allow doubts that this would happen. I don’t think the club will allow it.”

Busquets has once again been an integral part of the Barcelona team which has won the domestic double this season, with Ernesto Valverde’s side running away with the La Liga crown, currently 12 points clear of Atletico Madrid who are second in the table and hammering Sevilla 5-0 in the final to clinch a fourth successive Copa del Rey victory.

Barcelona host Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou on Sunday for their final La Liga match of the season and Andres Iniesta’s farewell to his adoring home crowd.

Both Iniesta and the Barca faithful will be hoping that Busquets is not set to follow the legendary playmaker out of the exit door.

