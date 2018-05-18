Bournemouth Sign Midfielder Lewis Cook to New 4-Year Deal After First England Cap

Bournemouth have announced signing 21-year-old Lewis Cook to a new four-year deal after an impressive season in midfield.

The player has made 41 total appearances for the club since his move from Leeds United in 2016. And he appeared 29 times in Premier League competition this season.

Cook, who made his senior debut for the England side in March against Italy, is also on standby for the Three Lions 2018 FIFA World Cup Squad. And his exploits over the campaign has earned him a new deal at the Vitality Stadium, where he should remain until 2022.

"England international midfielder Lewis Cook has signed a new four-year contract with AFC Bournemouth," a statement on the Cherries' official website reads.

The player claimed to be very proud after getting himself a new long-term deal with the Premier League side, although he admitted it came as a surprise.

“This new contract is a really proud moment for me and the icing on the cake for the year we’ve had and all the hard work that’s gone on behind the scenes at the club,” he said.

“It came as a nice surprise. I was just concentrating on my football and playing games, but when it was spoken about I couldn’t wait to get it signed. I’m really enjoying my football here and I’m looking forward to the future with AFC Bournemouth.”

“It was important that we get our talented, young players to commit to the future of the club and this is a really important signing for us to make," manager Eddie Howe chimed in.

“Lewis has had an outstanding campaign, highlighted by his recognition with the England team and his place on standby for the World Cup squad."