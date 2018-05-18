Chelsea Unwilling to Sell Michy Batshuayi to Dortmund But Could Offer Alternative Forward

Chelsea are reluctant to sell Michy Batshuayi to Borussia Dortmund on a permanent deal but may be prepared to offer misfiring striker Alvaro Morata to the German side instead.

Batshuayi became a rare bright spark in a mediocre season for Borussia Dortmund after joining on loan from the Blues in January and BVB had been hoping to make the Belgian's transfer permanent.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, Chelsea are unwilling to sell Batshuayi as the next manager may want him to be part of his plans at the club. Current boss Antonio Conte has been widely tipped to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after a disappointing domestic campaign.

One of the main reasons for Chelsea's underwhelming performance this season is Morata, who started brightly but faded badly as the pace of the Premier League seemingly passed him by.

Like Batshuayi, Morata's future will depend on who is in charge of Chelsea next season but there is a distinct possibility that he could be offloaded just one year after joining from Real Madrid.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The Mirror reports that Morata's former club Juventus would be interested in the Spaniard, but only on loan, whereas Dortmund would be more willing to part with cash for the 25-year-old's services.

Batshuayi had been hoping to stay at Signal Iduna Park after he formed a good relationship with Dortmund's players and supporters.

He scored seven goals in ten Bundesliga games for Peter Stoger's side after making his debut in February - a stark contrast to the two goals in 12 games he netted for Chelsea in the first half of the season.

Morata's season went the opposite way as his poor form and the January purchase of Olivier Giroud saw his game time dwindle in the latter months of the campaign.