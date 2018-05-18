Chelsea Unwilling to Sell Michy Batshuayi to Dortmund But Could Offer Alternative Forward

By 90Min
May 18, 2018

Chelsea are reluctant to sell Michy Batshuayi to Borussia Dortmund on a permanent deal but may be prepared to offer misfiring striker Alvaro Morata to the German side instead.

Batshuayi became a rare bright spark in a mediocre season for Borussia Dortmund after joining on loan from the Blues in January and BVB had been hoping to make the Belgian's transfer permanent.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, Chelsea are unwilling to sell Batshuayi as the next manager may want him to be part of his plans at the club. Current boss Antonio Conte has been widely tipped to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after a disappointing domestic campaign.

One of the main reasons for Chelsea's underwhelming performance this season is Morata, who started brightly but faded badly as the pace of the Premier League seemingly passed him by.

Like Batshuayi, Morata's future will depend on who is in charge of Chelsea next season but there is a distinct possibility that he could be offloaded just one year after joining from Real Madrid.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The Mirror reports that Morata's former club Juventus would be interested in the Spaniard, but only on loan, whereas Dortmund would be more willing to part with cash for the 25-year-old's services.

Batshuayi had been hoping to stay at Signal Iduna Park after he formed a good relationship with Dortmund's players and supporters.

He scored seven goals in ten Bundesliga games for Peter Stoger's side after making his debut in February - a stark contrast to the two goals in 12 games he netted for Chelsea in the first half of the season.

Morata's season went the opposite way as his poor form and the January purchase of Olivier Giroud saw his game time dwindle in the latter months of the campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)