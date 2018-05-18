Djibril Sidibe Transfer to Man Utd Reportedly 'Imminent' as Jose Mourinho Reviews Full Back Options

By 90Min
May 18, 2018

Manchester United have reportedly begun talks with Monaco over the "imminent transfer" of Djibril Sidibe as their search for a top class full back continues.

United have been heavily linked with Juventus left back Alex Sandro, but it emerged on Thursday that an injury to his replacement Leonardo Spinazzola could derail the Brazilian's move to Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho has now turned to Sidibe instead, with French news outlet Le 10 Sport reporting that talks are set to get underway for the 25-year-old full back.

Even if the Sandro deal remains on, United could still to pursue Sidibe too as their full back options are set to be trimmed dramatically this summer.

Matteo Darmian, Luke Shaw and Daley Blind could all be on their way out of Old Trafford as Mourinho prepares for a revamp of his wide defensive options.

Sidibe's performances for Monaco this season have seen him included in France's World Cup squad, and United are hoping that any deal can be completed before Les Bleus start their campaign against Australia on June 16.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Sidibe will not come on the cheap, with Monaco hoping to accrue more than the £52m they received from Manchester City for Benjamin Mendy last summer.

The principality club have been stripped of many prize assets since winning the Ligue 1 title in 2017, with Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko leaving for Manchester City and Chelsea respectively last year.

Most gut-wrenchingly, they lost Kylian Mbappe to French rivals Paris Saint-Germain. He will make his loan transfer permanent for €180m this summer.

