Egypt Legend Claims Real Madrid Star Is 'Terrified' of Mohamed Salah Ahead of Champions League Final

Mohamed Salah is having a sensational first season at Liverpool. And it could culminate in the player lifting the Champions League trophy next weekend.

The Reds are set for a final showdown against current holders Real Madrid on May 26. And Egypt legend Mohamed Aboutrika reckons they have a huge chance of toppling Los Blancos at the final hurdle.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Aboutrika, considered to be one of the greatest African footballers of all time, is a former forward who helped his country to two Africa Cup of Nations triumphs. He was also named the BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2008.

According to the 39-year-old, there's one player in the Madrid squad who is particularly "terrified" of the Liverpool man.

🇪🇬🇪🇬 A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on May 18, 2018 at 7:37am PDT

Marcelo, who faced the speedster in the 2012 Olympics between Brazil and Egypt and in a 2015/16 Champions League round of 16 clash featuring AS Roma and Madrid, is likely to have his hands full come next Saturday.

And the way Aboutrika sees it, the Brazilian isn't at all fond of playing against Salah.

“Liverpool have a big chance to win the Champions League against Real Madrid," he said to beIN Sports MENA (H/T the Liverpool Echo).

“I witnessed on that pitch what Salah can do to Marcelo during the Olympic Games.

“I was playing with Egypt against Brazil. Marcelo is terrified of Salah. I noticed the same thing in the Champions League when AS Roma played against Real Madrid.”

Salah scored 32 Premier League goals to claim the Golden Boot this season and has so far scored 10 times in the Champions League.

Whether or not he can keep up his remarkable scoring rate when he takes the pitch against Madrid is something we'll just have to wait for. But the Spanish side are well aware of the fact that the Egyptian is their biggest threat.