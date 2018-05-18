Ex-Liverpool & Real Madrid Striker Michael Owen Makes Exciting Champions League Final Forecast

Michael Owen has predicted "a lot of goals" when two of his former sides meet in next week's Champions League final.

Liverpool and Real Madrid face off in Kiev on May 26, with Liverpool targeting their sixth European Cup win and Madrid going for a third consecutive title - unprecedented in the Champions League era.

Both clubs are the second highest scorers in their respective leagues this season, with only Barcelona in La Liga and Manchester City in the Premier League having found the net more times.

Owen thinks that the final will be a reflection of both teams' commitment to open, attacking football.

"There are two very different styles," Owen told Marca. "Liverpool play very well against very good teams, like to win the ball quickly and head towards the goal.

"They don't really build a lot of play, and they don't worry too much about keeping possession, but they do look to take the ball away from the opposing defence and make fast counterattacks.

"I think it's going to be a very good final, and I think with a lot of goals."

The 46 goals that Liverpool have scored in the Champions League this season is the biggest ever total for a team in a single campaign.

This includes 7-0 wins over Maribor and Spartak Moscow in the group stages and five-goal hauls against Porto and Roma in the knockout phase.

Meanwhile, Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is the tournament top scorer this season with 15 goals - five more than the Liverpool pair of Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino in joint second place.

A hat trick in the final would see Ronaldo eclipse his own record of 17 goals in a single Champions League season, which was set in 2013/14.