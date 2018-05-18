Kwadwo Asamoah Confirms Juventus Departure Ahead of Expected Summer Move to Arch Rivals Inter

Kwadwo Asamoah has released an emotional statement confirming that he is leaving Juventus, with a move to Inter expected to go through in due course.

The Ghanaian international is out of contract this summer and is all set to leave Juventus after this weekend's final game against Hellas Verona, with a move to I Nerazzurri dependent only a medical.

In a statement released via his Twitter account, Asamoah revealed the difficulty of the decision and his sadness at leaving Juve.

"Even though Juventus offered me a new contract, I humbly and respectfully opted to commit myself to a club elsewhere," said Asamoah.

''It will be unbearably austere to play against Juventus in future but I had to make this new commitment purely to the interest of my family and it is my hope and wish that the fans would understand and accept the decision.

"Every single person at the club will always have a special place in my heart, from the coaches to my teammates, through to the staff, and most importantly the wonderful and vociferous supporters."

Kwadwo #Asamoah is new #Inter player. He'll leave Juventus and sign new contract with Inter until June 2021. Asamoah is having medicals now in Milano and will be announced soon by Inter.

The next one will be Lautaro Martinez 🔵🇬🇭 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2018

Asamoah moved to Juventus from Udinese in 2012 and was a regular in his first two seasons in Turin, but he missed most of the 2014/15 campaign with a severe knee injury.

He returned to action late in that season but has always struggled for regular game time since, never making more than 20 Serie A appearances in each of the next three seasons.

It's fair to say that Asamoah's farewell will be considerably overshadowed by the departure of Gianluigi Buffon, who will also be playing his last Juventus game this weekend.

Buffon has been at Juventus for 17 years and has made more than 650 appearances for I Bianconeri.