Liverpool Fans Pile in on Twitter to Tempt Alexander-Arnold's 'Big Bro' Into Reds Move This Summer

By 90Min
May 18, 2018

Opportunistic Liverpool fans have hijacked a tweet from Norwich City midfielder James Maddison, who was congratulating his former England youth teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold on his call up to the Three Lions senior squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Maddison, who lit up the Championship this season with his fine displays for Norwich, has attracted interest from the Premier League and it seems that Liverpool fans want to see the attacking midfielder join his 'lil bro' at Anfield.

Below is a look at some of the over-excited Liverpool fans who want to see Maddison in a red shirt.

The 21-year-old scored 15 goals in 46 goals for Norwich last season was named in the PFA Team of the Year for the Championship.

He is a realistic candidate for a place in England's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

